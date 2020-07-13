Suppose a stock is currently selling at $0.50, which I think is a severe undervaluation. Suppose I own 700 shares of this stock, and I don't intend to sell at the current price because of the severe undervaluation. Suppose the company then decides to do a one-for-1000 reverse stock split. Since I do not have the minimum amount of shares (1000) to get one new share, my 700 shares will be liquidated, and I will receive $0.50 * 700 in cash. This effectively means that the actions of the company forced me to "sell" my shares at $0.50, which I do not want. I was told that some of these reverse splits are aimed at getting rid of small shareholders. Questions:

Is the situation described above possible? Can management get rid of small shareholders at unfavorable prices?

What are some general ways I can protect myself against such situations?