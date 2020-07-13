In tax year 2018 I over-contributed to my 401k due to job change. Although I discovered the problem before the tax return filing deadline, the bank refused to return the excess funds. I've consulted a CPA an we filed the tax return.

The next year I made sure to contribute less to my 401k, so that the 2019 contributions + excess 2018 contributions are within limits. (Maybe it was wrong to do...)

The question is: What do I need to do for tax return for 2019 to "close" the issue? Do I need to put my last year's excess anywhere?

Unlike excess HSA contributions, I do not see any special effect of the 401k excess in the tax return forms.

P.S.Did I just make a mistake to limit my 2019 401k contributions?