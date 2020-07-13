Due to changing jobs, I've exceeded by HSA contribution for 2018 by several thousands of dollars. I went to a tax preparer and we've filed form 5329 for tax year 2018 to pay 6% tax on that excess.

Unfortunately I completely forgot about the excess and again contributed the whole amount this year (tax year 2019).

I want to try to return the excess, but the deadline is unclear: Is the deadline January 1st or the tax filing deadline (which is July 15th this year)? For some other excesses like 401k it's tax filing deadline.

Some quotes I've found:

Any excess contribution remaining at the end of the tax year is subject to the additional tax.

https://www.irs.gov/instructions/i8889#idm139932616530896

Withdrawing the excess contribution(s) by the tax filing deadline of the year https://answers.healthequity.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/1249/~/hsa-excess-contributions (My HSA operator's website)

P.S. After withdrawing, do I need to request a corrected form 1099-SA and/or 5498-SA? Do I need to a new W-2?