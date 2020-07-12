0

for my accounting homework I need to calculate the C:I ratio which has the formula operating expense/ operating income. I have been given the financial report but the figures don't make sense to me. The report is here: https://imgur.com/a/By44ivR I am not sure how to upload pictures here so I attached a link. Operating income is not stated. Only net income is. 161/145.6 and 126.9/131.8 give me answers (1.1, 0.96) that are way too big for this ratio. The ratio is typically 80% by the highest. It looks very wrong to have an expense similar to the net income but I am not sure how I can calculate the C:I ratio in other ways.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Grace is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Grace is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.