for my accounting homework I need to calculate the C:I ratio which has the formula operating expense/ operating income. I have been given the financial report but the figures don't make sense to me. The report is here: https://imgur.com/a/By44ivR I am not sure how to upload pictures here so I attached a link. Operating income is not stated. Only net income is. 161/145.6 and 126.9/131.8 give me answers (1.1, 0.96) that are way too big for this ratio. The ratio is typically 80% by the highest. It looks very wrong to have an expense similar to the net income but I am not sure how I can calculate the C:I ratio in other ways.