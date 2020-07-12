I know technical Indicators should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Sometimes it gets more confusing when two similar indicators give absolutely different trend.

The First indicator in red is the Accumulation/Distribution followed by OBV and RSI at the bottom.

What can be interpreted from this conflicting trends in the OBV which shows weak positive sign and Accumulation/Distribution shows a severe reversal sign.

I know both of these use the same Volume/Price data but in different ways. Which can cause these discrepancy but this example looks too good and there is a clear downtrend in the A/C charts.

How can this be interpreted logically ?

Chart can be seen on https://in.tradingview.com/chart/B7YpNwNA/