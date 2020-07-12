I know technical Indicators should always be taken with a grain of salt.
Sometimes it gets more confusing when two similar indicators give absolutely different trend.
The First indicator in red is the Accumulation/Distribution followed by OBV and RSI at the bottom.
What can be interpreted from this conflicting trends in the OBV which shows weak positive sign and Accumulation/Distribution shows a severe reversal sign.
I know both of these use the same Volume/Price data but in different ways. Which can cause these discrepancy but this example looks too good and there is a clear downtrend in the A/C charts.
How can this be interpreted logically ?
Chart can be seen on https://in.tradingview.com/chart/B7YpNwNA/