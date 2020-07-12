How do I print out checks from my computer without buying any software?

You don't. Check printing software is required for properly printing checks, as well as special-purpose blank check paper.

People often hear stories about handwritten checks written on blank paper or even on a cow and think that they can do that. The problem, however, is that, while such a check is legal, banks (and consequently, people you want to pay that have to use a bank) understandably do not want to accept checks like this, because of rampant fraud. They like checks to look legitimate and have lots of security features. When you are up against a deadline, as you are, you do not want to take the chance that they will reject your check, send it back to you, and you will miss your deadline.

You should be able to take care of this today by going to an office supply store and buying blank check paper, and downloading check printing software.

The check printing software will ask for your routing number and account number, and put it on the check paper in the appropriate place and font.

If you've never used any checks before on your account, you can generally start the check numbers wherever you want. 101 and 1001 are common first check numbers.