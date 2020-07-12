I am trying to fill my tax return by TurboTax. I saw this:

Enter your total Roth IRA contributions for 2019. Note: include contributions made between 1/1/2020 and 7/15/2020 that you want to include on your 2019 return.

The deadline filling tax return for this year is 7/15/2020. I made the contribution on 4/15/2020.

Does that "you want to" mean I have choice to decide which my contribution belongs to, either 2019 or 2020?

Because I over contributed in 2019, I hope to make it belong to 2020 so I don't need withdraw or pay the penalty.

Thanks!