I am trying to fill my tax return by TurboTax. I saw this:

Enter your total Roth IRA contributions for 2019.

Note: include contributions made between 1/1/2020 and 7/15/2020 that you want to include on your 2019 return.

The deadline filling tax return for this year is 7/15/2020. I made the contribution on 4/15/2020.

Does that "you want to" mean I have choice to decide which my contribution belongs to, either 2019 or 2020?

Because I over contributed in 2019, I hope to make it belong to 2020 so I don't need withdraw or pay the penalty.

  • Years ago I did this and I just wrote the account number and the tax year I wanted in the check's "Memo" field. – Aaron D. Marasco 39 mins ago
Just got some help from TD Ameritrade (the platform I am using to contribute my Roth IRA) specialist.

When I fill the tax return, I can choose to count them in either 2019 or 2020.

But I do need let TD Ameritrade to know to update my info on their platform.

  • The last sentence is the most important part of this self-answer. If you told TD Ameritrade that it was a 2019 contribution when you made it, you need to get them to correct their information, or do a withdrawal of the excess contribution for 2019 (and earnings on it also) by 7/15/2020 followed by a new contribution for 2020 (which can wait till after 7/15/2020 to be done; no need to do this when TD Ameritrade will be extra busy taking care of last-minute 2019 stuff). – Dilip Sarwate 23 mins ago

