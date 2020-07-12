With my lease expiring soon (house with 2 roommates), I am looking to purchase a home with total cost of debt, tax, expected maintenance, and insurance less than my current rent payments (or within $100, so essentially less than $1100). Given the mortgage interest rate I have been approved for, this puts my target price around $250,000 (there are several candidates in the Minneapolis, MN area). However, I'm not doing this to break even; I'm seeking homes with 4 beds 2 baths, not all beds on the same level, and I would plan to rent 2 beds and 1 bath to a roommate.

Is it a realistic expectation that I will be able to find roommates for this type of arrangement (I would plan to used some of the site linked here, and others, for marketing, while paying if needed: https://smartasset.com/mortgage/top-9-best-roommate-finders)? Could I expect around 50% of the whole home rental value from such a tenant (if not, what approximate %)? Are there specific neighborhoods (or type of neighborhoods) I should target to attract a tenant that would be amenable to this arrangement? To what extent should I give preference to higher income, high % or renters, younger average age, and higher % with college degrees neighborhoods, or their counterparts (I use http://www.mncompass.org/profiles/neighborhoods/minneapolis-saint-paul for my demographic data)?

If it matters, I'm 28 single vanilla white guy, I have more than enough saved for 20% down, and I have no debt. I don't plan on needing to move for work in at least the next 3.5 years, and even then can ride out the market in Minneapolis if necessary. Someone please let me know if what I am contemplating sounds really stupid? Forgive my ignorance, I've never purchased real estate before.

Thank you in advance to anyone who is willing to offer some feedback.