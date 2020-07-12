I know IPO means that particular company, regardless of the country, is offering some quantity of their stocks to the public via stock exchange. I also assume (but not sure) that in case if they are offering 100% of stocks to the public then they want to be private company. However, what I don't know and what my question is, is the following: When company decides to do IPO, does that mean they are already a public company OR does it mean they are becoming (or want to become) public company? Basically I'm asking if company that does IPO can already be public one before IPO is finalized (or even started). The reason for my question is the following: I'm doing my best to find up to date free of charge reports about worldwide public companies doing IPO but unfortunately everything I find are private companies only.