I was reading some political articles, and the writer was arguing that tax rates should be substantially higher for their tax bracket. So that raises a theoretical in my mind: say you believe that and you want to practice what you believe. Is it possible to pretend that you owe a substantially higher amount (%70 instead of %30, for example) without any issues? Will this raise red flags or cause any accounting issues? Or will the (United States) government happily take your money?

In other words, if you make a tax error in the government’s favor by a large enough margin, would that get noticed and corrected? Cynical me would be surprised if the government did care, but there might be rules that prevent that. And I know that some accountants are absolute sticklers about justifying every line item, so some of them in the IRS might see an error like that and raise a stink (at least I would hope so).

I know that Colorado has a law that requires excess taxes to be returned to the residents (but that’s from government budgeting issues, not individual tax errors) and Alaska has some sort of stipend they return to residents because of excess corporate taxes (or so I’ve heard, but then someone said it was more complicated than that).

Sadly this question is hard to google, because everyone is focused on getting your money back if you overpay, not making the government keep it :).