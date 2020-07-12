0

I basically want to loan coworkers, friends, etc...money as a payday advance per say. Then utilize the Square app to process their debit cards on the due date to repay the advance back to me. Is this something that falls under the allowable terms of Square? From the research I've done, Square will charge me 3.5% (+$0.15) for each transaction. After BOTH $20,000 and 200 transactions have occurred, Square will submit that info to the IRS, at which point I would be liable for the taxes. Second part of that question would be do I necessarily need to have a tax ID number or business license for such?

