I know you can untangle post-tax contributions to a traditional 401k by using rollover IRAs, but can you do the same by effecting a 401k transfer? That is, would it be permissible for you to instruct (provider-permitting) the receiving 401k provider to accept/transfer the post-tax contributions (from a previous employer's 401k) into a Roth 401k? Or would the post-tax contribution need to be first rolled-over to a Roth IRA and then (provider-permitting) reverse-rolledover to a comparable 401k?