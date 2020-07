Is there a website that is good for efficiently viewing many stock charts while minimizing mouse clicks and key strokes?

-Don't need any fancy technical indicators

-Chart timeframe must allow for 3 year time frames give or take.

-Would like to efficiently view all the stock charts for the largest 3000 stocks.

-Site does not have to be free. Willing to try paid sites.

-Primary goal is to minimize the number of mouse clicks / key strokes required to view 3k stock charts.