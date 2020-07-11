I have a credit card account with Barclaycard in the UK. A few weeks back, I wasn't able to log in to view my account online. I called them, and they said the account had been locked due to some suspicious transactions. I spent some time with the agent going through all the transactions, and there were four transactions for several hundred pounds each which I didn't recognise - one for a furniture store, one for nikestore.com and two to some company I've never heard of. The agent said they would post out a form to me that I would have to complete to confirm the transactions weren't mine. It transpired that this form never arrived, but I got several text messages telling me that funds had been refunded, that they were continuing to monitor my account, and finally that my case had been closed.

Today I went through my last couple of PDF monthly statements. The furniture store transaction and the nikestore.com transaction don't appear at all. The other two (£510 and £700) do appear, with corresponding credits.

What I'm simply wondering is - why do these transactions appear, and the other two don't? Have Barclaycard actually paid out on these two transactions and refunded me as a gesture of goodwill? If that's the case, isn't £1210 significant enough to investigate further? I mean, I doubt I am somehow generating profits for Barclaycard in excess of this. Why is credit card fraud so difficult to combat? That furniture order must have had a delivery address. Why can't the police just call around and knock on the door?