I have a credit card account with Barclaycard in the UK. A few weeks back, I wasn't able to log in to view my account online. I called them, and they said the account had been locked due to some suspicious transactions. I spent some time with the agent going through all the transactions, and there were four transactions for several hundred pounds each which I didn't recognise - one for a furniture store, one for nikestore.com and two to some company I've never heard of. The agent said they would post out a form to me that I would have to complete to confirm the transactions weren't mine. It transpired that this form never arrived, but I got several text messages telling me that funds had been refunded, that they were continuing to monitor my account, and finally that my case had been closed.

Today I went through my last couple of PDF monthly statements. The furniture store transaction and the nikestore.com transaction don't appear at all. The other two (£510 and £700) do appear, with corresponding credits.

What I'm simply wondering is - why do these transactions appear, and the other two don't? Have Barclaycard actually paid out on these two transactions and refunded me as a gesture of goodwill? If that's the case, isn't £1210 significant enough to investigate further? I mean, I doubt I am somehow generating profits for Barclaycard in excess of this. Why is credit card fraud so difficult to combat? That furniture order must have had a delivery address. Why can't the police just call around and knock on the door?

  • How do you know that the police haven’t investigated the delivery address? Neither Barclays nor the police would tell you — it’s not your business, since you’ve been made whole. – Mike Scott 42 mins ago
  • Banks do have to eat some of the losses due to fraud, but they have mathematical models that predict how much they will lose, and this affects the interest rates they set, the fees they charge merchants, and what rewards program they might have. – chepner 24 mins ago

