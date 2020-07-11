Let's say I set up a website and contact some companies, and one of them hires my service to perform some kind of work for them.

Now that they are happy with my work, they are to pay me. Do they expect some kind of standardized form of payment, such as an "invoice" in a specific format, which I have to e-mail them as a kind of official receipt? Or would they be perfectly okay with just being given my standard IBAN/SWIFT/whatever numbers as well as my personal name and the amount?

If they demand an invoice, does that require that I have an actual registered company?

I'm trying to determine whether or not there is any point in me working on a service for companies or not. I've already determined that I cannot charge money from "normal people" because they use PayPal, pay cards (Stripe) and other payment services from which I'm locked out. But maybe companies are different in how they pay, and will do it like this, as an international bank transfer straight to me?

PS: No, I didn't do anything immoral or illegal to get banned from those services, but that clearly doesn't stop them from stealing your money, freezing the account and never responding to your e-mails ever again.