If I wish to use Rule 55 with a Roth 401(k) and withdraw the entire amount at age 55. Would I have to pay tax on the full amount?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If I wish to use Rule 55 with a Roth 401(k) and withdraw the entire amount at age 55. Would I have to pay tax on the full amount?