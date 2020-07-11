I just read about the Volcker Rule on Investopedia and it seems like prop trading, trading with the firm's own money, is explicitly forbidden in investment banks. Does all S&T at investment banks have to be flow trading or agency trading? Furthermore, I read that prop trading still exists in effect due to "creative market making". Can anyone explain what is meant by this?

Also, what's the point of agency trading (trader at investment bank just executing orders on the behalf of a client) if online brokers like E-Trade exist?