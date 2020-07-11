0

I just read about the Volcker Rule on Investopedia and it seems like prop trading, trading with the firm's own money, is explicitly forbidden in investment banks. Does all S&T at investment banks have to be flow trading or agency trading? Furthermore, I read that prop trading still exists in effect due to "creative market making". Can anyone explain what is meant by this?

Also, what's the point of agency trading (trader at investment bank just executing orders on the behalf of a client) if online brokers like E-Trade exist?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Sean Taylor is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Sean Taylor is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.