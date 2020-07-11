Investing in the stock market is a sane thing to do, as the general trend is upward. If your investing horizon is further enough (~10 years) you're all but certain to get a positive Return On Investment.

Sometimes, the trend reverses and it switches from a Bull to a Bear market, but it's just a temporary situation. As stated, the general, underlying trend is upward. But...

What if the trend reversed permanently, or for an extremely long period of time?

How could that situation be reached, if at all? Which would be the likely consequences of this?