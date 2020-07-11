We have about $48,000 Social Security income annually and will receive about $36,000 401K income by the end of next year. We will stay in Utah for the first 3 months next spring and then move to Illinois to live with our children How do we owe the Utah state tax next year? Do we only owe tax for (3/12)$48,000 of the Social Security income? How about the tax for our 401k income that we will receive while we are not in Utah? Will we also owe Utah tax for (3/12)$36,000 of the 401K income even if we do not receive it while we are in Utah?