I was looking for stock options for the largest companies that actively trade on the OTC market. For example, options on Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY), Roche Holding Ltd (RHHBY), Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY), etc. I tried to look up their stock option chains, but to my surprise, they do not have options. I also checked on CBOE, and it appears that they only allow options that have NYSE or NASDAQ stocks as underlying. I want to ask if this is the case for all OTC stocks. Is it the case that none of the OTC stocks have options?
Reasons for asking:
- From my observations, it appears that CBOE only has options for stocks listed on NYSE and NASDAQ, but not for OTC stocks. I want to know if this is really the case.
- There could be options on OTC stocks that trade on other exchanges (e.g. NYSE ARCA, NASDAQ OMX PHLX, NASDAQ OMX BX, etc.). I want to know if options on OTC stocks exist on exchanges other than CBOE.
- Options on OTC stocks did exist in the past (see: Trading in Options on O-T-C Stocks Begins on 4 Exchanges). I want to know if the situation has completely changed.