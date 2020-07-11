I was looking for stock options for the largest companies that actively trade on the OTC market. For example, options on Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY), Roche Holding Ltd (RHHBY), Nintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY), etc. I tried to look up their stock option chains, but to my surprise, they do not have options. I also checked on CBOE, and it appears that they only allow options that have NYSE or NASDAQ stocks as underlying. I want to ask if this is the case for all OTC stocks. Is it the case that none of the OTC stocks have options?

