I have a Canadian LLC (with a Canadian dollars bank account) and recently got my first offshore client from Singapore.

In our signed contract my rate is in Canadian dollars, and then my client asked me in which currency I will send my first invoice (CAD or SGD), which made me confused.

I have the option to send an invoice of 1000 CAD or ~1023 SGD (on today's exchange rate). The payment will be made in Wire

Does it matter for any of us? Would he pay more fees to send CAD, or would I pay to receive SGD?

Thank you.