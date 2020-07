I plan to remain on my parent's health plan until I am 26. The plan is a HDHP and therefore they are able to contribute to an HSA. I know that while I was still a tax dependent I was unable to open my own HSA and contribute; however, soon I will no longer be a tax dependent. When I am no longer a tax dependent can I open my own HSA for the tax benefits? Will this have any sort of adverse impact on my parent's ability to contribute?