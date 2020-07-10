I'm using H&R Block software for my 2019 taxes. I am over 60 and was successfully able to withdraw my 2019 Roth IRA contributions. (My MAGI is too high.) The tax software indicates I will need to override the shown entries for 1040-lines 4a and 4b. This makes some sense and I see that this override can be done manually -- however, the software indicates that a manual override will prohibit e-filing. So my question: Is there anywhere else in the software where the returned 2019 contributions and earnings can be entered so that it is both added to the line 1040-lines 4a,4b totals and allow me to e-file?