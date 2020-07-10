0

I'm using H&R Block software for my 2019 taxes. I am over 60 and was successfully able to withdraw my 2019 Roth IRA contributions. (My MAGI is too high.) The tax software indicates I will need to override the shown entries for 1040-lines 4a and 4b. This makes some sense and I see that this override can be done manually -- however, the software indicates that a manual override will prohibit e-filing. So my question: Is there anywhere else in the software where the returned 2019 contributions and earnings can be entered so that it is both added to the line 1040-lines 4a,4b totals and allow me to e-file?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Geo is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Geo is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.