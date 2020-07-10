Today I detected two charges to my card, both on the same day. I called my bank (chase) but the only solution offered was to block and close the card. However, I am currently doing some processes with USCIS and until they charge the fee attached to my paperwork I cannot close the card since then that process would just fail.

Does anyone know any other option to ensure that that payment goes through but also preventing further charges in a card that might have been compromised? Are charges like that usually because of a compromised card? Or some kind of sweep/random scam?