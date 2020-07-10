1

Today I detected two charges to my card, both on the same day. I called my bank (chase) but the only solution offered was to block and close the card. However, I am currently doing some processes with USCIS and until they charge the fee attached to my paperwork I cannot close the card since then that process would just fail.

Does anyone know any other option to ensure that that payment goes through but also preventing further charges in a card that might have been compromised? Are charges like that usually because of a compromised card? Or some kind of sweep/random scam?

  • Can't you contact USCIS (whoever that is) and provide them with a new credit card number? – chepner 54 mins ago
    @chepner It's US Citizenship and Immigration Services. In other words, an agency that may hold OP's life in its hands. Presumably that's why he's being so careful and doesn't want to do anything that could complicate his case with them. – nanoman 30 mins ago

