I am planning to trade stocks in the stock market but I can't open an account in a broker because I don't have a passport or driver's license. So I plan on letting my older brother make an account on a broker where in I will deposit my own funds and then trade in the stock market. May I know if this is illegal?

    This is a question about law, and not personal finance. – Dilip Sarwate 1 hour ago
You absolutely cannot do this.

  1. In almost all jurisdictions, you will bring severe money laundering problems.

  2. Note that your brother would have to pay all tax.

The rules that govern this are called Know Your Customers rules:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Know_your_customer

Depending on your location it might not be strictly illegal for you to do it, but be certain that your (well, your brother's) financial institution will have problems with it.

