I am looking at a couple of questions on a rental application that I have never been asked before.

One is asking to check off if you ever declared bankruptcy and the other about any past credit problems.

How much do I need to self report?

What if the bankruptcy was over seven years ago? Should that still be reported?

For "past credit problems", what do they want exactly? To tell them what they are going to see on a credit report regardless? It says, "if applicable", what "past credit problems" would be applicable? And which ones would not be applicable?