I am looking at a couple of questions on a rental application that I have never been asked before.
One is asking to check off if you ever declared bankruptcy.
What if the bankruptcy was over seven years ago? Should that still be self-reported?
Stack Exchange network consists of 177 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am looking at a couple of questions on a rental application that I have never been asked before.
One is asking to check off if you ever declared bankruptcy.
What if the bankruptcy was over seven years ago? Should that still be self-reported?