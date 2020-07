How do public companies account for late invoices for interim periods, i.e. invoices for expenses incurred in 1Q that come in after the firm reports their 1Q financials? Does the firm post it to 1Q which would be correct but would make their published 1Q financials out of date? Or, does the firm post it to 2Q because they don't want to have to reproduce the 1Q financials for small discrepancies?