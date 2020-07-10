0

Hello everyone go to jail if you told your sugar daddy that you don't want to be a part of being a sugar baby no more you gave him all your information you getting your state ID you gave him your social security number and I didn't accept any money from him now he's asking me for $500and he started telling me he's going to kill you is it possible for me to make a report on this and will I go to jail

  • I’m voting to close this question because this is a legal question, not a question about personal finance. Note that you may have engaged in prostitution (often, it's the discussion rather than the act that constitutes the criminal offense) and may have participated in money laundering. But in general, no. This scammer is scamming you. Still, seek legal advice to be sure. – ChrisInEdmonton 3 mins ago

