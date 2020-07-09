In a normal tax year people have all sorts of reasons why they need an extension. The extension is the need to file the return (in other words the paperwork) it doesn't change the due date for the money.

When using the extended time it is prudent to estimate the numbers so that you overpay. The worst thing would be to miss by so much that you get hit with interest and penalties because you failed to send in enough money by the due date.

So why do people need extensions? One year I didn't get a schedule K-1 until a few days before the due date. I was the first time I was getting one, and didn't want to make a mistake on short notice. But because I was due a refund I didn't face any big issues with the extension.

Others need more time because they realized they were missing documents on April 15th.

What's the point of filing taxes after paying for them? After = a few weeks/months.

Remember the paperwork/return is where you declare all the income and expenses. It is where all the tax related information is gathered and the account is settled. Until that paperwork is submitted the IRS (or the state) doesn't know what your exact situation is.