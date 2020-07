I found a house that I really like. It's relatively cheap with 3,4 acres of land. The reason why is cheaper is probably because it has high property tax. I was wondering if it's possible to give away or sell 2 acres to the city in hopes of getting a lower property tax? I don't need 3 acres of land. 1 acre would be enough for me. Is something like this possible?

I will not need the part in red. This is in Ohio, USA.