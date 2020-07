Investing noob here.

TOPS stock (TOP Ships Inc) on the NASDAQ is currently trading at $0.11 per share but it used to be billions per share.

Did they continuously raise so much capital that investors kept getting diluted? Is this a result of stock splitting? I really cannot fathom that stock's early valuation.

Could such a monumental plunge happen to current high value stocks such as Amazon, Tesla, or BRK.A?