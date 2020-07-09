I just filled out my federal taxes, 1040 and 1040-V. Deadline is July 15th.

I've tried filing online but I can't seem to find any websites that just have the 1040 to fill out and submit. It always asks me several questions that I don't know to and asks me to fill out other forms instead of 1040 and 1040-V. Several of them which I don't know the information for. I have no w-2 income

Therefore I am considering to mail my paper tax forms in with my check. Since the due date is July the 15th, it's likely my mail won't get there by then. Would I be facing penalties?

Or if anyone knows how to fill out the 1040 and 1040-V and submit online that'd be good too. I just can't seem to find anything.