1

I just filled out my federal taxes, 1040 and 1040-V. Deadline is July 15th.

I've tried filing online but I can't seem to find any websites that just have the 1040 to fill out and submit. It always asks me several questions that I don't know to and asks me to fill out other forms instead of 1040 and 1040-V. Several of them which I don't know the information for. I have no w-2 income

Therefore I am considering to mail my paper tax forms in with my check. Since the due date is July the 15th, it's likely my mail won't get there by then. Would I be facing penalties?

Or if anyone knows how to fill out the 1040 and 1040-V and submit online that'd be good too. I just can't seem to find anything.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Doctor Reality is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • You have no W2 income - okay, but where do you have income from then? – Joe 22 mins ago
1

If you just mail your taxes in, you're fine as long as you are postmarked by July 15. IRS won't actually open it for days, or even weeks, likely, but you'll be in the clear.

The most "generic" version is Free Fillable Forms, which is basically "fill your 1040 out online and then send in the result".

As to whether you need to fill out other forms or not, will depend on your income (and deduction) streams. If you have nothing but normal plain old wage income, then you just need the 1040 and W-2s and a few other trivial things (like the "Yes, I promise I had health insurance" and such); the Free Fillable Forms will take care of you there. But if you had capital gains, if you sold stocks, if you withdrew from your 1040, if you had employment-related deductions - then you might need some other things. Free Fillable Forms can cover most of that.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

Doctor Reality is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.