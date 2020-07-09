The really interesting part of this question is the second purchase of XYZ. Just before that purchase, you have $1000 cash settling in 1 day (from the initial setup) and $1000 cash settling in 2 days (from the sale of ABC). So the funds used to buy XYZ are unsettled, but which settlement date depends on how it's prioritized.

Logically, since purchases prioritize settled funds over unsettled funds when you have both (as in your first XYZ purchase), they should also prioritize earlier-settling funds over later-settling funds when you have only unsettled. That is, the funds are generally allocated so as to prevent a violation when possible. I haven't seen this confirmed explicitly anywhere, though.

If this is correct, then the second XYZ purchase can be sold in 1 day and the third XYZ purchase can be sold in 2 days (given FIFO sales).

A related interesting question comes up if funds with different settlement dates are used to purchase different stocks rather than the same stock. Suppose today you want to buy XYZ as a day trade and PQR as a long-term holding, but you have only enough settled funds for one of them. If PQR hits your buy target earlier in the day than XYZ, is there a way to specify that, contrary to usual procedure, you want to buy PQR with your unsettled funds and reserve your settled funds for the XYZ that you may want to buy and sell the same day? Or does this happen automatically/retroactively because before dinging you for a violation for selling XYZ the same day, the broker figures out whether there was any possible allocation of funds that would avoid the violation?