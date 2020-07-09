0

I'm about to rebalance my portfolio of ETFs. For the selling part, I have several lots to choose from, and I'm not sure if it matters much which one I pick. All lots have long term capital gains.

Here is a hypothetical example:

  • Lot 1: $1000 value with gain of 50%
  • Lot 2: $1000 value with gain of 40%
  • Lot 3: $1000 value with gain of 30%
  • Lot 4: $1000 value with gain of 20%

If I want to sell $1000, should I pick lot 4 to minimize tax on capital gains? That seems right, but want to make sure I'm not missing something.

