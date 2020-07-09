0

Well, I live outside of USA, to be more precise in Europe. I have done a bit of research on possible brokers but found that a lot of them have high fees, or just too little reviews.

The best of them seem to be Interactive Brokers, but the downside to it is the minimum deposit of 10 000$, that is the amount of money that I am comfortably to invest currently with all of this madness going around the world.

So are you using some other broker, that is available for Europe, that you would suggest to me, and others that come across this question?

  1
    Can't see any reason why not but check to see if Interactive Brokers Lite is also available to you. No commissions, no account minimum, no inactivity fees. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
  • There's this answer regarding Europe: money.stackexchange.com/a/123586/86332 What are you willing to pay per transaction or per month? – Bernhard Döbler 1 hour ago

