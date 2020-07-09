Hey everyone I'm a software developer and I have barely understood the financial world but here I am asking about the information that's available in most of the financial tools you can find at these websites you all use as your daily tools, such as "TradingView.com" "Investing.com"

Like when you guys open your portfolios "Watch list" or "Holdings" you can see like 4 or 5 tables depending on the portfolio type.

Such as in "Watch list" Table Price Table Fundamental Table Technical Table Performance Charts Candlestick Patterns

And in "Holdings" Table Summary Table Price Table Fundamental Table Technical Table Performance Charts Candlestick Patterns

I would like to know where this data is coming from.

For example, I can build my charts using python with a couple of lines and build some Candlesticks with OHCL data format, using Yahoo RapidAPI "rapidapi.com/stock/v2/get-historical-data" this is what they call "Endpoints"

What other data do I need in order to create my own Tables like the ones available at these 2 websites I previously mentioned?

Thanks in advance!