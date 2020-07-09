The first consideration to keep in mind is that you are playing the stock market game against professional stock traders who have decades of experience and access to highly sophisticated computer systems which analyze the developments of millions of stocks in real-time. And even they don't always beat the market.

A regular person who picks stocks based on the very limited information and experience they have available has a better chance to win money in a casino. Sure, a few people will be lucky and win the stock market game, but you don't hear much from all the people who lose.

So the investment strategy which should be recommended to a Joe Average is to not try to be smart with individual stock picks (or even worse, advanced instruments like options and short sales). Just invest into an index fund or managed fund and let professionals make the hard decisions for you.