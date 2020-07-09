I want to ask what factors should be taken in account before investing in stocks? Does this differ from person to person or is there some rules on top of which people decide before investing? Consider following scenario; A private equity is looking to invest in real estate companies which are trading at lower valuation on account of corona virus crises. What are the considerations should be kept in mind before investing in these companies? Will you advise to invest in these stocks? Why and why not?
-
Your question is far too broad. 1,000s of books have been written about investing. – Bob Baerker 29 mins ago
-
1If you want financial advice, talk to a financial adviser. Nobody here will take any responsibility if their advice turns out to be bad. – Simon B 22 mins ago
The first consideration to keep in mind is that you are playing the stock market game against professional stock traders who have decades of experience and access to highly sophisticated computer systems which analyze the developments of millions of stocks in real-time. And even they don't always beat the market.
A regular person who picks stocks based on the very limited information and experience they have available has a better chance to win money in a casino. Sure, a few people will be lucky and win the stock market game, but you don't hear much from all the people who lose.
So the investment strategy which should be recommended to a Joe Average is to not try to be smart with individual stock picks (or even worse, advanced instruments like options and short sales). Just invest into an index fund or managed fund and let professionals make the hard decisions for you.