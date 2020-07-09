I am aware of the 1-Jan-2018 EU regulation prohibiting EU brokers from trading US domiciled ETFs to retail investors. I am also aware that some brokers can help you waive the EU "protections" by registering you as a professional trader/investor. This is really not an option for me and 99% of people.

So I want to know, how is it that eToro lets me trade US domiciled ETFs such as VOO, VUG, VGT, IVV, VTI, QQQ and basically almost all popular Vanguard, Blackrock and Nasdaq/Invesco ETFs while I'm based in Europe. Is it because they are regulated under CYSEC? Is that the loophole in play here? I read up on it and Cyprus is too in the EU and EEA also if that matters. I also know that Exante which is another EU broker lets you buy US ETFs, but I need a EUR 10k capital to go there. By spending a little bit on their site, I saw it also wanted to register me for a CYSEC regulated account so maybe that's it?

And yes, I am talking about underlying asset (not CFDs on ETFs). Any help would be highly appreciated as I'm so lost on this.

Thank you for reading my question!