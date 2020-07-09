0

I would like to buy a certain stock on a certain day of the month without any manual intervention. Is there a recurring buy order type I could use ? I tried with Robin hood and this facility is not enabled for some reason. Fidelity don't have this type of order. Is there a commission free brokerage which has recurring buy/sell order type?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
jayanand is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • There is no conventional exchange supported order that does this. AFAIC, only a full service broker would do this and that's a people task rather than an order type. – Bob Baerker 36 mins ago
  • ToS has pretty robust order triggering. – Hart CO 13 mins ago

Your Answer

jayanand is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.