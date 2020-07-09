I would like to buy a certain stock on a certain day of the month without any manual intervention. Is there a recurring buy order type I could use ? I tried with Robin hood and this facility is not enabled for some reason. Fidelity don't have this type of order. Is there a commission free brokerage which has recurring buy/sell order type?
There is no conventional exchange supported order that does this. AFAIC, only a full service broker would do this and that's a people task rather than an order type. – Bob Baerker 36 mins ago
ToS has pretty robust order triggering. – Hart CO 13 mins ago