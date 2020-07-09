I want to have some income from legitimate websites as a university student.

Nearly all of the sites have paypal support but my country (Tunisia) doesn't support receiving payments. I don't know if that includes direct paypal payments or only credit card transfer. (Looking for a detailed answer)

My question: Can I still create a paypal account from my country with my credentials, have sites send money to that account, then send the money from my paypal to a family member's European paypal account ?