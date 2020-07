I am a foreigner currently living in the US, and I have a SSN due to my employment here. However, I will be returning to my home country next year. My question is: since I have an SSN, I am able to open a brokerage account at a US brokerage bank; then, if i return to my home country (say, permanently), but trade stocks through my US brokerage account and make a profit, what are my tax responsibilities? To which government do I pay taxes?