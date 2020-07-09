0

I noticed that some people are giving away cash to "first 500 to re-tweet this" or something like that. Sometimes it looks legitimate, e.g., the account is verified, old, and has real messages as well. Then, there are hundreds if not thousands of accounts that look robot-like and which are definitely trying to scam people:

Today is a good day and I’m gonna be doing a $900 give away to anyone who want to be my sugar baby: First 25 people to like, retweet and follow me on will receive $900. Cash app/PayPal only. Text me on [redacted] to receive your payment

How does that scam work? Is it usual to "transfer money using reversible method - ask for prepaid gift card or legit transfer - original transfer is cancelled" type of fraud?

    Hard to say. The setup could purely be to identify credulous targets. There's a number of directions it could go once they've got someone on the hook. – glibdud 11 hours ago
    Or it could just be a trick to get people to promote their twitter accounts and they never intend to pay anyone. – Philipp 4 hours ago
  • A nice way to get people to sign up themself for "sugar baby" scam. They don't need to look on instagram or tiktok and write single message to one account. They get mutiple people write to THEM. – SZCZERZO KŁY 3 hours ago
  • Twitter search for "who want to be my sugar baby" does not give many results twitter.com/… When I search for wants instead of want I get few results. – Bernhard Döbler 2 hours ago

