I noticed that some people are giving away cash to "first 500 to re-tweet this" or something like that. Sometimes it looks legitimate, e.g., the account is verified, old, and has real messages as well. Then, there are hundreds if not thousands of accounts that look robot-like and which are definitely trying to scam people:

Today is a good day and I’m gonna be doing a $900 give away to anyone who want to be my sugar baby: First 25 people to like, retweet and follow me on will receive $900. Cash app/PayPal only. Text me on [redacted] to receive your payment

How does that scam work? Is it usual to "transfer money using reversible method - ask for prepaid gift card or legit transfer - original transfer is cancelled" type of fraud?