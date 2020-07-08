I'm planning on moving to a new state next year, but in the meantime I want to get some life insurance to protect my family from any unfortunate tragedy that may befall me along the way.

Looking into it, I notice that all life insurance policies are regulated on a state-by-state basis. So I'm a little concerned that if I buy the life insurance policy now, it'll cover me for a year, but then won't do anything for me for the other 20 years I have it, and that I'll still be on the hook for 19 years of payments.

Will I still be covered by the life insurance I buy in this state if I move to another state?

For reference, I currently live in New York State, and would be planning on moving to Maryland.