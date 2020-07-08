I am a US citizen working in the US. Not looking to evade or trick any tax offices here. Just legitimately curious what form where indicates what my primary residence is for the purposes of taxes? My employer withholds appropriate local taxes based on where I have indicated to them my residence is. Outside of this employer-held record though, what is telling the appropriate local tax office that I am resident? For example, if I earn money through capital gains there is no automatic withholding. When it comes time to file, what is preventing me from simply indicating a different residence with a lower tax rate? I do not want to do this; the question is really more geared at what happens when I move... who do I tell that my residence has changed and how do the tax offices get notified/know of this change? Is there a referred-to record for this? What stops people from simply indicating a different residence?