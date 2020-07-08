0

I want to invest in a certain stock portfolio using long down-and-out barrier options. But I am not sure in what ratio to buy the barrier options to retain the same exposure to the volatility of the underlying stocks. Suppose that an XYZ stock portfolio contains 20% company X, 30% company Y and 50% company Z. The aim is to retain the diversification effect of the portfolio, yet leverage the investment. In what ratio should I buy the barrier options to preserve the diversification effect of the underlying stock portfolio? The barrier options do not expire unless the stop-loss barrier is hit.

My reasoning is as follows, but I am not sure if this is correct. Let:

p = Option price

S = Stock price

F = Financing level. So that:

p = S - F

As a result, when buying the option you own the following fraction of the underlying stock:

own = p / S

So my sense is that the investment would be as follows:

investment = (weight / own) * p

This means I would end up with the following numbers. I not sure whether this is correct though. Any suggestions?

enter image description here

| improve this question | |
New contributor
twhale is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

twhale is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.