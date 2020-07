Interactive Brokers says that clients with less than USD 2,000 in account balance are charged USD 20 (monthly) if they don’t generate a minimum of USD 20 in commissions (monthly)

it also says that:

US Stock Fee contributes to USD 0.005 in commissions, per trade (https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/index.php?f=1590&p=stocks1)

so does this mean I need to buy/sell 4,000 US Stock per month (USD 20 commission / USD 0.005 commission) per month?

many thanks in advance!