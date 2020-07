I'm trying to understand how to calculate annual growth for a forex account when there are multiple deposits. For example

Jan 1 -> Initial deposit 1000 Jan 15 -> 25 profit, then growth = 2.5%, capital = 1025 Jan 30 -> 25 profit, then growth = 5.0%, capital = 1050 Feb 1 -> Additional deposit 1000, capital = 2050 Feb 15 -> 25 profit, then growth = ???

How can I mix in the new deposit in the calculation?

Any help is greatly appreciated