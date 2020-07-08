Goal:

I need to be able to charge people money for providing some kind of honest service over the Internet. (The purpose is to survive.)

It's still unclear what exactly this is supposed to be, but it's meaningless to start working on anything if I won't be able to charge people anyway. I no longer have the time nor will to sit around for years and year and work for free as I live in misery. Thus, I consider the question of how to charge people money to be of the utmost importance and necessary to "figure out" completely before I make any decision as to what exactly to do. All I know is that it will 100% guaranteed be both legal and morally justified.

Problems:

For complicated reasons, I don't have and can't get a photo id. So if a service demands that I send them such a scanned photo, I will not be able to comply. However, I do have a long-since established personal bank account (in the "first-world" country where I was born and live), so I can (still) receive and send money manually and thus not completely cut off from the international bank system. (But it doesn't help for automating anything or doing it in a more business-y manner.) Although I've never been in jail or even to court, for any reason, I don't have a "popular opinion" about something extremely important. The result of this, among other things, has been that I'm long since banned for life from both PayPal and Stripe. Neither would actually tell me the reason, even when I insisted to hear it many times, but it's obvious to me why. Important to note is that it had nothing to do with having attempted to scam or trick anyone, or doing anything dishonest. Still, this means that I cannot use them, and all of their competitors seem very "strange" and often sketchy. Even though I'm extremely interested in Bitcoin, have Bitcoin Core running right now and am able to communicate with it in an automated fashion, and even have a small "base" of Bitcoin which could in theory be spent/used if I could be sure I wasn't just wasting them mindlessly, the sad fact remains that virtually nobody uses or even knows what Bitcoin is. This is true no matter how much I wish the exact opposite to be the case. Even if Bitcoin were used, it uses a user-respecting scheme which (ironically) becomes a "problem" from the point of view of somebody running a service or company of some kind: we can't just lean back and know that recurring payments will happen without the user having to actively remember and perform payment steps. E-mail notifications don't get read, people "zone out" or forget about the chore, etc. This also makes it much more likely that the person will "think twice" and decide they don't really need to pay the bill, or do it and then cancel the service because they had to do the annoying manual step once a month/year. (Or every time they purchase something from my store/service.) I do not own, nor will get, a smartphone to run any "consumer apps". However, I do have a PC and scripting/API communication abilities.

I hope this isn't interpreted as me being "stubborn" somehow. It's not appropriate for me to sit here and tell you life's story in order to attempt to explain why I can't get a photo id (I used to have one, but stopped renewing it a few years ago) or use a smartphone, but they are facts. Equally true is that I have zero intentions of doing anything illegal or immoral, but from experience, I know that this won't matter. If somebody doesn't like you, they will find any excuse to harass you. Even though privacy seems to be entirely dead these days, I need to avoid waving a bright flag with my name in the face of people who are motivated to make things difficult for me.

There may not be any way for me to do anything in this world, given my situation, but it's either "try to ask people and keep researching it" or "just give up completely and go sit in a corner and die". I still pick the former, albeit with a deep sigh and little hope.

Ideally, there is some kind of abstracted means of requesting money from people without having to have accounts at a million different services and jump through all kinds of burning hoops and navigate heavy red tape. It would be great to be able to actually get paid, and since this would likely go into my bank account, it wouldn't be anonymous in the least in the end. The bank and anyone who gets access to their data would know that I got a bulk sum of money and I couldn't possibly hide it, nor do I want to live the life of a hunted fugitive just to not have to pay a little extra money.

I see taxes as "awful, but not giving them 'their share' is going to cost me far more in paranoia and eventual punishment".