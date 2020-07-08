0

I thought companies would announce dividends on a yearly basis. Is that correct?

  • By "specific" do you mean mandated by law or something else? I think all companies have an established frequency, and most of them are quarterly (every 3 months). – Nosjack 14 mins ago
Most companies announce dividends once a year. It is not mandatory for companies to announce dividends during a certain period or even pay out dividends at all. There are some companies like Apple or BP who announce and pay out a dividend each quarter.

